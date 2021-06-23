WATCH: Spartan Legend Steve Smith Speaks to Michigan State Basketball

Steve Smith, a former Spartan and two-time first team All-American, spoke to Michigan State basketball's current roster on Tuesday.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's Steve Smith took the time to speak with the current Spartan roster on Tuesday.

"It goes like this (snaps fingers) ... then you gonna be old," he told the 2021-22 MSU basketball team. "You don't want no regrets; this right here, you'll never get back."

Smith finished his four-year career as the all-time leading scorer in MSU history with 2,263 points, only being eclipsed by Shawn Respect since then.

His senior campaign was his best individual year; he averaged 25.1 points per game, was selected a consensus second-team All-American, named to several first teams, and finished as the Big Ten's scoring champion.

However, Smith's junior year was equally important as he led Michigan State to a 28-6 record, 15-3 in the Big Ten, and a conference title. The Spartans hadn't finished better than fifth in the league more than once since Magic Johnson helped win the national title in 1979.

The Miami Heat selected him in the 1991 NBA draft, which was the highest a Spartan had gone since Johnson.

