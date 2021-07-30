Where is Michigan State seeded in Latest Bracketology Update?

East Lansing, Mich. – For the third time in a row, Michigan State basketball didn't move an inch in the latest bracketology update.

The Spartans are still a 5-seed in the East Region (Philadelphia), per ESPN's Joe Lunardi. However, this time MSU will compete against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) rather than Ohio.

The top seeds in Michigan State's region include UCLA (1), Purdue (2), Villanova (3), and Tennessee (4).

Following a down year, where the Spartans finished 15-13 (9-11 B1G) and lost in the First Four vs. the Bruins, MSU is looking for redemption and another Big Ten regular-season title.

As a whole, the program has experienced turnover, losing multiple players to the transfer portal, while adding 6-foot-0 point guard Tyson Walker from Northeastern. Tom Izzo's staff also had turnover, losing longtime assistant and associate head coach Dane Fife to Indiana.

In response, Izzo promoted Doug Wojcik to assistant coach and brought back Mark Montgomery, a former Spartan (1988-92) and assistant (2002-11), to take over Wojcik's duties as recruiting coordinator.

Big Ten Matchups

3 Ohio State vs. 14 Southern Utah (West)

vs. 14 Southern Utah (West) 7 USC vs. 10 Iowa (West)

(West) 5 Michigan State vs. 12 UAB (East)

vs. 12 UAB (East) 2 Purdue vs. 15 Furman (East)

vs. 15 Furman (East) 4 Maryland vs. 13 Colgate (Midwest)

vs. 13 Colgate (Midwest) 7 Illinois vs. 10 Saint Mary's (Midwest)

vs. 10 Saint Mary's (Midwest) 1 Michigan vs. 16 Yale (South)

vs. 16 Yale (South) 7 Xavier vs. 10 Indiana (South)

