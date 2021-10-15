    • October 15, 2021
    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 7

    Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 7.
    #10 Michigan State (-4.5) at Indiana - 12:00 p.m. FS1

    Michigan State 34, Indiana 20

    Michigan State wins and covers the 4.5 point spread.

    Nebraska (-4) at Minnesota - 12:00 p.m. ESPN2

    Nebraska 42, Minnesota 28

    Nebraska wins and covers the 4 point spread.

    Rutgers (-1.5) at Northwestern - 12:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

    Rutgers 31, Northwestern 20

    Rutgers wins and covers the 1.5 point spread.

    Purdue at #2 Iowa (-11.5) - 3:30 p.m. ABC

    Iowa 38, Purdue 7

    Iowa wins and covers the 11.5 point spread.

    Army at Wisconsin (-14) - 8:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

    Wisconsin 23, Army 17

    Wisconsin wins and covers the 14 point spread.

