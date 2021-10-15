Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 7
Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 7.
#10 Michigan State (-4.5) at Indiana - 12:00 p.m. FS1
Michigan State 34, Indiana 20
Michigan State wins and covers the 4.5 point spread.
Nebraska (-4) at Minnesota - 12:00 p.m. ESPN2
Nebraska 42, Minnesota 28
Nebraska wins and covers the 4 point spread.
Rutgers (-1.5) at Northwestern - 12:00 p.m. Big Ten Network
Rutgers 31, Northwestern 20
Rutgers wins and covers the 1.5 point spread.
Purdue at #2 Iowa (-11.5) - 3:30 p.m. ABC
Iowa 38, Purdue 7
Iowa wins and covers the 11.5 point spread.
Army at Wisconsin (-14) - 8:00 p.m. Big Ten Network
Wisconsin 23, Army 17
Wisconsin wins and covers the 14 point spread.