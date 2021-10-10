Around The Big Ten: Big Ten Had Another Good Showing From Top Contenders
Michigan State went on the road and took care of business at Rutgers as they are on a collision course with the top teams in the Big Ten East.
#11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13
Prediction: Michigan State 37, Rutgers 17
#7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17
Prediction: Ohio State 49, Maryland 20
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0
Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Illinois 13
#3 Iowa 23, #4 Penn State 20
Prediction: Iowa 24, Penn State 20
#9 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29
Prediction: Michigan 30, Nebraska 23