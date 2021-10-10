    • October 10, 2021
    Around The Big Ten: Big Ten Had Another Good Showing From Top Contenders

    Michigan State went on the road and took care of business at Rutgers as they are on a collision course with the top teams in the Big Ten East.
    #11 Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13

    Prediction: Michigan State 37, Rutgers 17

    #7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

    Prediction: Ohio State 49, Maryland 20

    Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0

    Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Illinois 13

    #3 Iowa 23, #4 Penn State 20

    Prediction: Iowa 24, Penn State 20

    #9 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

    Prediction: Michigan 30, Nebraska 23

    SpartanHelmetRutgers
    Big Ten

    just now
    jalen nailor
    MSU Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Roughing Out Another “W” at Rutgers

    18 hours ago
    ReedPreGameRutgers
    MSU Football

    Three Up Three Down: Michigan State Grinds Out Big Ten Win Over Rutgers

    21 hours ago
    PODCAST GOOD BAD UGLY FOOTBALL 100621
    MSU Football

    Michigan State Game Preview Hub: Rutgers

    Oct 9, 2021
    Ma'aGaoteeWKU
    MSU Football

    Five Keys to a Michigan State Victory Over Rutgers

    Oct 8, 2021
    MSUUniformRutgers
    Big Ten

    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 6

    Oct 8, 2021
    ColeCabanaDexter
    MSU Recruiting

    Recruiting Roundup: Michigan State Offers Dexter 2023 Running Back Cole Cabana

    Oct 7, 2021
    kenneth walker
    MSU Football

    Kenneth Walker III Added to Maxwell Award Player of the Year Watch List

    Oct 7, 2021