Michigan State early enrollee takes shot at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game

The Spartans and Wolverines will renew their rivalry on the hardwood Saturday at the Breslin

After the scheduled basketball game between Michigan State and Michigan on Jan. 8 was postponed, fans of the program have had to wait an extra three weeks to see the Spartans and Wolverines square off on the hardwood.

There's one Spartan athlete who's ready to get his first taste of the rivalry, even though he won't be playing in the game.

Michigan State football early enrollee Dillon Tatum took to Twitter on Thursday to express his thoughts about the upcoming basketball game between MSU and U-M this Saturday.

Tatum, a native of West Bloomfield, Mich., is the third-highest rated recruit in the Spartans 2022 recruiting class. He was recruited by both Michigan State and Michigan, and is a former high school teammate of Wolverine tailback Donovan Edwards, among others. Tatum signed with the Spartans back in December before enrolling at the beginning of January.

Clearly, it hasn't taken Tatum long to embrace Michigan State's disdain for the Wolverines, and maybe we'll see the early enrollee in the "Izzone" amongst his fellow students this Saturday in the Breslin.

No. 10 Michigan State enters the rivalry game at 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten Conference. The Spartans fell back into a tie with Wisconsin for second place in the conference standings following a 56-55 loss at first-place Illinois on Tuesday.

Michigan, meanwhile, comes in riding a three-game winning streak after the Wolverines got off to a disappointing 7-7 start to their season. Michigan was a preseason Top 10 team but quickly fell out of the Top 25 after their slow start. Now, at 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten, the Wolverines have moved up to seventh place in the league standings.