2022 3-star ATH Jeremiah Caldwell to visit Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – One of the best prospects in the state of Michigan will be on MSU's campus this weekend despite being verbally committed to Kentucky.

Jeremiah Caldwell, a 2022 three-star athlete from Belleville, will take an unofficial visit to East Lansing on Sunday, Aug. 1, per Jason Killop of Rivals.

After announcing his pledge to the Wildcats on Jan. 23, Mel Tucker's staff extended an offer in early February, just four months before the NCAA recruiting dead period expired.

Caldwell is a top-30 (No. 26) athlete in his respective class and the No. 382 recruit nationally.

As Tucker once said in December, "Recruiting is fluid, and you never know until you know. They aren't signed until they are signed."

Michigan State knows that mantra all too well, having flipped former Boise State commit and four-star quarterback Katin Houser.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. (6-1/185, Fordson High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

