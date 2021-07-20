2022 3-star DL Chase Carter Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker's next recruiting class received a significant pledge on Tuesday evening.

Chase Carter, a three-star defensive lineman/end from Minneapolis, narrowed his recruitment down to Iowa and the Spartans in late June, but ultimately chose MSU.

At 6-foot-6 and 215-pounds, Carter remained Michigan State's top priority at defensive end and is a top-10 prospect (No. 6) in Minnesota, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

All signs pointed towards the Spartans before his commitment as six experts, including National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu, predicted East Lansing was Carter's destination.

Now, Michigan State's 2022 class boasts 15 commits and features Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from Bradenton (FL.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Jack Nickel, a three-star tight end from Alpharetta (Ga.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.), and Carter.

