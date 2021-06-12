2022 4-star QB Katin Houser set to Visit Michigan State

Katin Houser, a 2022 four-star quarterback out of Bellflower, California, will officially visit East Lansing on June 18.

East Lansing, Mich. – Katin Houser, a 2022 four-star quarterback committed to Boise State, will officially visit Michigan State on June 18.

Houser, a St. John Bosco High School student, spent his junior season splitting time with 2023 standout signal-caller Pierce Clarkson.

At 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds, he is the No. 30 prospect in California and the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

Houser holds offers from Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, and Yale.

Check out some of his highlights below!

2021 Michigan State Signees

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

P Cody Waddell (Texas Tech)

