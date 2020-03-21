21 MD CB Antoine Booth "Excited" For Spartans To Confirm Offer

In what’s been a busy week for Michigan State on the recruiting trail, the new Spartan coaching staff has reaffirmed offers to several recruits, who were initially offered by the previous staff, including Baltimore (MD) DeMatha Catholic 2021 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth earlier this week.

Spartan Nation spoke with Booth to discuss the news of his offer being reaffirmed by the Spartans, and the standout defensive back said he was both excited and relieved to find out the news from Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton.

“I received a phone call from Coach Ron Burton around noon,” he said. “I was excited and at ease, at the same time, because I didn’t know if they were going to re-offer or not due to the fact they lost key members of their old staff.”

Booth spoke highly of Burton and said that their relationship is already a good one, and he expects it to continue to grow stronger throughout his recruitment.

“That’s my guy, he’s a solid dude, and he’s genuine,” he said. “Our relationship will continue to grow with time, and as I travel to campus.”

A 6-foot, 185-pound lockdown cornerback, Booth holds offers from Maryland, Rutgers, and Massachusetts along with his offer from Michigan State.

With a reaffirmed offer from the new Spartan coaching staff in hand, Booth said that he feels Michigan State has the right pieces in place to be able to get back to where the program was in previous years under Dantonio.

“I believe they are on the rise,” he said. “After losing a guy like Dantonio that can hinder a program a little bit. However, they have the right building blocks to become successful once again.”

While he hasn’t yet had the chance to meet new head coach Mel Tucker, Booth said that he likes what he’s heard about him and looks forward to having the opportunity to meet him.

“Coach Tucker is a DB guy and a competitive guy,” he said. “Also, he’s a guy who cares about his players from what I heard years before now. I haven’t had the chance to meet him, but I think things between us should be just fine.”

The NCAA currently restricts on-campus and off-campus recruiting rules in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but when the recruiting restrictions are officially lifted, Booth said that he’d like to take a visit.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “I plan on getting over there as soon as I can.”

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all fo the latest news on Booth and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack