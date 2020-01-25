21 OH 3* ATH Bryon Threats Talks Michigan State Offer

Over the course of the past year or so, Michigan State has been one of many schools that have kept a close eye on Dublin (OH) Coffman 2021 ATH Bryon Threats, and on Thursday afternoon, with Michigan State defensive coordinator Mike Tressel in school, the Spartans extended an offer to the 3-star standout.

Spartan Nation caught up with Threats to talk about his new offer from the Spartans, and the 5-foot-10, 190-pound recruit said that he was excited to receive the offer and added it’s one he’s been patiently waiting for.

“It was exciting,” he said. “I’ve been talking to coach Tressel for a while, and I had been waiting for an offer, so when I got it, it was exciting.”

“That’s like an offer - that’s one of the schools I’ve been talking to - and it’s an offer I’ve wanted,” Threats added. “Coach Dantonio came into our school (before Thursday) and talked to coach Tressel and told him that he liked my energy.”

Along with his offer from Michigan State, Threats also holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Akron, Ohio Toledo and also received offers from Liberty and Kent State on Thursday as well.

Threats admitted that the recruiting process can be difficult at times, but said that having a school like Michigan State, who has been in contact with him since his sophomore year, extending an offer to him is a great feeling.

“That’s one of the best feelings - for a school that’s been talking to me and that’s one offer that I really wanted,” he said. “Coach Tressel’s been to morning liftings, afternoon liftings, we’ve talked a lot. So that’s one school I really wanted an offer from.”

A standout cornerback and running back at the high school level, Threats took an unofficial visit to Michigan State last February and was in attendance for a basketball game and said he came away impressed with the gameday atmosphere as well as the school and campus and considers Michigan State to be among the best he’s visited to this point.

“When I was there, we went to a basketball game and toured the facility,” he said. “The fans and the student section were crazy.

“It was great,” Threats added. “I’ve been on a couple of visits, and Michigan State is at the top right now.”

Threats told Spartan Nation that he plans on taking another visit to East Lansing in the not-so-distant future and said he’s planning on talking with Tressel about coming up for a practice.

Cincinnati is another school that has made a big impression on Threats, whose cousin, Darrick Forrest, is currently a safety for the Bearcats.

“I love Cincinnati, I love Cincinnati,” he said. “My cousin, Darrick, plays for Cincinnati, I talk to him a lot and I talk to him about the school. I told him that’s one of my top schools right now.”

Capable of being a difference maker on both sides of the ball, Threats admitted that he doesn’t have a preference as to which position he may play at the college level, saying he enjoys playing both defensive back and running back.

Threats also noted that he’s not yet certain as to what Michigan State is recruiting him to play.

Two traits that are immediately known when seeing Threats play is his speed and physicality, something the 3-star standout said is a result of wanting to prove himself during his junior season.

“My physicality, I’ve always been a physical person, but this year, I felt like I had something to prove,” he said. “Some said that my sophomore highlights were a fluke, so I took that and ran this season. In my junior season, I wanted to give them something to remember.”

