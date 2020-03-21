21 OH S Michael Gravely Jr. Talks Recent Offer From Michigan State

Michigan State became the first Big Ten program to extend an offer to 2021 Cleveland (OH) Glennville 3-star safety Michael Gravely Jr. as the standout defensive back has seen his recruitment pick up throughout the past few weeks.

Gravely recently spoke with Spartan Nation. He said he found out about his offer from the new Spartan head Coach Mel Tucker. According to Gravely, Tucker told him, "He's excited to take over as head coach of the Spartans." Gravely went on to add, "Coach Tucker thinks I remind him of my high school coach." That happens to be a living legend in Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr.

Gravely said that the attention from Tucker, "It meant a lot because Michigan State was always a school that I looked at when I was younger," he said. "Coach Mel becoming the head coach, is very exciting because I look at Coach Tucker like another Coach Ginn. He reminds me of Ginn, so I was very excited when that happened."

Gravely, who was offered by Colorado when Tucker was the head coach of the Buffaloes, said that he doesn't have much of a relationship with the new Spartan head coach, but knows plenty about him because of Tucker's relationship with Ginn.

"I wouldn't say I have a relationship with him, but I know him because of him and Ginn, they're very close," he said. "I know of him (Tucker); I know he's a great coach. I know that I can depend on him. His background looks pretty good, and that's one of the key things I look at for a coach."

When it comes to the current state of the program and the direction the Spartans are headed under Tucker, Gravely said that he feels that Michigan State is on the rise and has the potential to be one of the nation's best programs once again.

"Michigan State, the program is rising again," he said. "I think that's going to be one of the best schools in the nation just because coach Mel is there."

Gravely also told Spartan Nation that he does plan on taking a visit to Michigan State.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound hard-hitting safety capable of being a difference-maker in pass defense and run defense, Gravely described himself as an explosive, versatile player. "I'm very explosive," he said. "I can play any position on the field, and I like to come up and hit."

Along with his offer from Michigan State, Gravely holds offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, with several more likely on the way.

"The recruiting process is going great," he said. "It's crazy, I just had the one year, I'm a three-year player, and in my sophomore year, I thought nothing was coming in for me, but I just stayed patient, and everything's just come in my junior year. It's crazy how the process has gone."

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Gravely and the Spartans!

