2022 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. lists Michigan State football in Top-5

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football moved forward with its recruitment of a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class Thursday night.

Antonio Gates Jr., a four-star wide receiver from Dearborn, listed the Spartans in his top-5 schools alongside Florida, Penn State, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

MSU has been in pursuit of Gates Jr. since extending an offer to him on April 3, 2020, and according to four experts, Michigan State is the favorite to receive a verbal commitment.

At 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, Gates is the No. 8 overall player in his home state and the 45th-best wide receiver in the 2022 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings (No. 292 nationally).

"Bigger body for a wide receiver. Thick and physically strong. Uses size and physicality to out-body defenders for 50-50 balls. Shows timing and ability to high-point the ball. Strong, natural hands and ability to catch the ball away from his body," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu wrote in August 2020. "Good route runner with fluid change of direction and understanding of how to create separation. Still can get straight line faster. Gets downfield, but will not blow by defensive backs and does not currently make tons of plays after the catch. Could also project to defense with his size and skill set, but mainly projects as a true outside receiver and one that can play at a high level in college and then on Sundays if he keeps polishing his game."

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

