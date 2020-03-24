'21 Maryland Running Back Roman Hemby Talks Michigan State Offer

East Lansing, MI-- Over the past month, Bel Air (MD) John Carroll 2021 3-star running back Roman Hemby has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s fielded a handful of Division 1 offers.

Michigan State is one of the latest to extend an offer to the 6-foot, 190-pound standout.

Hemby recently spoke with Spartan Nation to discuss his offer from the Spartans and said that he received the news from Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler and said he was excited because it’s a Big Ten offer. He likes the culture that the new staff is building in East Lansing.

“I got the opportunity to talk on the phone with coach Peagler when I received the offer,” he said. “‘I was very excited because I love Big 10 football, and they are building a competitive culture with the new staff.”

A do-it-all playmaker on both sides of the ball and a threat in both the run game and passing game offensively, Hemby already holds 12 offers and will likely have several more in the not-so-distant future.

During his conversation, which Hemby described as a very good one and said the two discussed how he would fit in at Michigan State as well as the possibility of helping him move onto the professional level.

“The conversation was great!” Hemby said. “He told me how I could contribute to their scheme and help them be competitive in the Big 10. Hemby told me about preparing me for possibly having a shot at the NFL, which has been a dream of mine forever! He’s a nice guy, and we’ve been in contact as well. I can tell he wants his players to be successful and that he wants to win, and it’s great to have coaches like that.”

When talking about the Michigan State program, Hemby said that he feels the Spartans are trending upward and added that he intends on visiting East Lansing once the recently imposed NCAA recruiting dead period is lifted.

“I feel that the program is definitely moving in the right direction,” Hemby told Spartan Nation. “I will be visiting as soon as the dead period is over!”

In addition to his Michigan State offer, Hemby has been offered by Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Yale, Temple, Toledo, and a handful of other programs.

Hemby said that the recruiting process has been one that has been enjoyable for him and added that he plans on taking several visits as he looks to see which programs would be the best fit for him.

“The recruiting process has gone pretty well for me!” he said. “I have a few great opportunities, and that’s truly a blessing! I have a lot more schools to visit, and a few more schools interested in me, so I look forward to getting out and seeing these schools.”

