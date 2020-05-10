Bellvue, Nebraska, End Micah Riley on Michigan State

Michigan State became the latest Power 5 program to extend an offer to Bellvue (NE) West 2022 tight end Micah Riley as the 6-foot-5, the 221-pound tight end has fielded a handful of offers this spring.

Spartan Nation caught up with Riley to talk about his offer, and the standout tight end said that he found out about the offer from Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, who told him that both he and Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker came away impressed with his tape.

"My coach texted me and told me to call Coach Gilmore, and I saw that they offered a tight end in my class earlier in the day, so I got excited. When I called we had a good talk. Coach said that he loved my film and so did the HC. Wants to get me on campus when everything clears up. Then said he wanted to offer me a scholarship. It's an amazing feeling. Told him thank you and he said he wants to talk at least once every two weeks and that I'm able to call him anytime."

In addition to his Michigan State offer, which was extended on Friday, Riley also holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Northern Illinois, and Buffalo.

When it comes to Michigan State, Riley admitted that he doesn't know a whole lot about the program. Still, he noted that he was in attendance for Michigan State's Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa back in 2015 and knows the Spartans have a track record of success in the Big Ten.

"I don't know much, but I am aware that Coach Gilmore coached at Nebraska for several years. I went to Indianapolis a few years ago and watched them beat Iowa to win the Big 10 Championship. Great fans and great atmosphere for that game. I also know they have a good history of winning and have won several Big 10 Championships."

Riley added that he has family that lives in Michigan and that he hopes to take a visit as early as this summer, depending on if the current recruiting restrictions will be lifted.

"I have family (Grandma) that live in Flint, so I'm looking forward to visiting the campus hopefully this summer."

An impressive 6-foot-5 tight end that is a legitimate threat in the passing game both in-line and split out-wide because of his size and athleticism, Riley is also a robust and physical run blocker.

Riley described himself as someone that plays with plenty of energy and takes pride in his blocking.

"I'm extremely aggressive, and I love to block, I had a limited role last year due to being a sophomore with 7 D1 athletes on offense including me and I made the most out of it. If a coaching staff needs me to do something, it's going to get done without hesitation. The energy that I bring to the field is my best trait."

