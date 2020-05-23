Big Ten Conference Cancels Football Media Days, Luncheon

The Big Ten announces that its' 2020 Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held July 22-23 as initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Following discussions with Big Ten member institutions, the Big Ten Conference announced today that the 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago would not be held as scheduled to ensure the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media. The conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event."

The decision to postpone the 49th Annual Big Ten Football Kickoff Luncheon was one many expected. More than a few conferences such as the Pac-12, MAC, AAC, Conference USA, and the Big 12 have all made plans to prepare for a virtual event in light of the pandemic.

The event is a tradition for the most loyal Big Ten football followers and signals the coming of another college football season. It features coaches, players, and media members. The conference broadcasts the press conferences with each coach live on the Big Ten Network.

The NCAA's remaining winter sports and all spring sports have been canceled due to the coronavirus, including the Big Dance, March Madness.

No one knows what college football will look like this year.

Will fans be in attendance? Spartan Nation has maintained that after talking to multiple coaches and administrators that we expect fans in the stands this season in some way.

Will the season kickoff at all? Spartan Nation has maintained that after talking to multiple coaches and administrators that we expect football to be played this season.

We're not sure. However, earlier this week, the NCAA voted to allow athletes involved in football and basketball to return to campus on June 1 to participate in voluntary athletic activities.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack