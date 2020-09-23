SI.com
B1G Listed in New Amway Coaches Poll: MSU Outside of Top-25

McLain Moberg

The Big Ten conference was left out of the Amway Coaches Poll last week due to its postponed season; however, with the league returning in late October, they've been added back in.

Unfortunately for Spartan fans, Michigan State didn't make the top-25 as expectations remain relatively low for Mel Tucker in his first year as head coach.

Since the league hasn't played yet, teams within the B1G were ranked lower than usual, including Ohio State, a playoff contender, and the favorite to win the conference again.

MSU will play an eight-game schedule, plus an additional crossover contest between the Big Ten East & West.

The Spartans drew some favorable matchups and have been presented with an opportunity to finish the season .500 or better.

However, will they slip into the top-25 this year? Probably not, which is to be expected in a rebuilding situation.

Amway Coaches Poll: Big Ten Added Back In

Rank
Team
Record
Points
1st Place Votes

1

Clemson

2-0

1196

44

2

Alabama

0-0

1119

1

3

Oklahoma

1-0

1019

0

4

Georgia

0-0

1019

0

5

LSU

0-0

962

1

6

Florida

0-0

899

0

7

Notre Dame

2-0

896

0

8

Auburn

0-0

766

0

9

Texas

1-0

764

0

10

Ohio State

0-0

741

2

11

Texas A&M

0-0

651

0

12

North Carolina

1-0

563

0

13

Penn State

0-0

536

0

14

Miami

2-0

500

0

15

Central Florida

1-0

497

0

16

Cincinnati 

1-0

416

0

17

Wisconsin

0-0

411

0

18

Oklahoma State

1-0

315

0

19

Michigan

0-0

287

0

20

Memphis

1-0

269

0

21

Tennessee

0-0

266

0

22

Minnesota

0-0

178

0

23

Brigham Young

1-0

177

0

24

Virginia Tech

0-0

167

0

25

UL Lafayette

2-0

158

0

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

