Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Will Michigan State's Brian Hoyer Replace Tom Brady?

McLain Moberg

Many assumed Bill Belichick would pick the second-year quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, to replace Tom Brady, who left in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But former Patriot Rob Ninkovich has a different opinion.

The retired linebacker, who played for the Patriots from 2009 until 2016, says he thinks Belichick will choose Brian Hoyer, a 12-year veteran in the NFL over the young Stidham.

“I think Brian Hoyer will be the starter in Week 1, and I say that because the quarterback position is one of the most important reps under center, seeing defensive looks, looking at coverage, understanding the offense,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Hoyer has experience on his side. It’s because of this that Ninkovich feels Belichick will choose him over the younger inexperienced Stidham.

“So, if you have a veteran quarterback who has been in the system, understands what to expect what an NFL season is like, you’re gonna want to go with a guy who has the veteran leadership (and) also what it takes to be in that building. Look, when you’re a second-year player, you really don’t realize what a season’s like as a starter,” said Ninkovich. “You don’t understand what it’s going to take, and not having an offseason does not help. So, Brian Hoyer will be the starter Week 1.”

Brian Hoyer has been more of a journeyman throughout his 12-year career in the NFL, having played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and the New England Patriots. During his second stint with the Patriots, he won Super Bowl 53 as the backup quarterback.  

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Izzo on Michigan State Basketball Season Cut too Short

In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, Tom Izzo reflected on a promising Michigan State season cut short by COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Recruiting Wrap-Up

We take our weekly deep-dive into the Michigan State Spartan football recruiting warp-up.

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State Basketball Ranked in Preseason Top-10

The Spartans are poised to enter another preseason ranked in the top-10, according to Jeff Goodman.

McLain Moberg

Ted Gilmore wants more from Michigan State Tight Ends

Ted Gilmore wants more success from the Michigan State tight ends in the 2020 season.

McLain Moberg

William Peagler on Michigan State's Elijah Collins

William Peagler discusses developing the next Michigan State Spartan football running back star in Elijah Collins.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

rekhasingh

Harlon Barnett on Michigan State’s Julian Barnett

Harlon Barnett is excited to coach the Michigan State cornerbacks and tutor a rising star in Julian Barnett.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton on Michigan State’s Naquan Jones

Ron Burton lost three of his four starters on the Michigan State defensive line, and he is looking for Naquan Jones to breakout in 2020.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

rekhasingh

Mike Tressel, Harlon Barnett the Michigan State Secondary

Gain and understanding the dynamic of Mike Tressel and Harlon Barnett leading the secondary of Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartan defense.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Conference Cancels Football Media Days, Luncheon

The Big Ten announces that its' 2020 Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held July 22-23 as initially planned.

Hondo S. Carpenter

COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Tom Izzo Embrace Family Deeper

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Izzo has taken the time off to spend and embrace his family more than ever.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz