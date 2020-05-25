Will Michigan State's Brian Hoyer Replace Tom Brady?

Many assumed Bill Belichick would pick the second-year quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, to replace Tom Brady, who left in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But former Patriot Rob Ninkovich has a different opinion.

The retired linebacker, who played for the Patriots from 2009 until 2016, says he thinks Belichick will choose Brian Hoyer, a 12-year veteran in the NFL over the young Stidham.

“I think Brian Hoyer will be the starter in Week 1, and I say that because the quarterback position is one of the most important reps under center, seeing defensive looks, looking at coverage, understanding the offense,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Hoyer has experience on his side. It’s because of this that Ninkovich feels Belichick will choose him over the younger inexperienced Stidham.

“So, if you have a veteran quarterback who has been in the system, understands what to expect what an NFL season is like, you’re gonna want to go with a guy who has the veteran leadership (and) also what it takes to be in that building. Look, when you’re a second-year player, you really don’t realize what a season’s like as a starter,” said Ninkovich. “You don’t understand what it’s going to take, and not having an offseason does not help. So, Brian Hoyer will be the starter Week 1.”

Brian Hoyer has been more of a journeyman throughout his 12-year career in the NFL, having played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and the New England Patriots. During his second stint with the Patriots, he won Super Bowl 53 as the backup quarterback.

