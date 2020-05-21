Chris Kapilovic Focused on Michigan State Offensive Line

The new coaching staff at Michigan State has been unable to see their players on the field due to the coronavirus. In response to the pandemic, the Big Ten has canceled team activities through June 1. However, Kapilovic, the Spartans' new offensive line coach, has been able to keep his team locked in despite the absence of practices.

"The thing you, kind of do learn from the guys early on, is just being in meetings and just kind of their focus. They've been tremendous," said Kapilovic. "They've been really locked into everything we've been doing. They are hungry to learn and conscientious of doing things the right way."

Last year the Spartans averaged 127.2 rushing yards per game last season, the second-worst rushing attack Dantonio ever posted in his 13-years as head coach. To turn the once-vaunted Spartan rushing attack around, Kapilovic will need to focus on the trenches and prepare his unit as best he can. Although, the injuries on the offensive line haven't done the Spartans any favors. Unfortunately, attempting to gel his guys without practicing becomes difficult.

"There has been a bunch of injuries. In a perfect world, you'd like to be able to play more than the five. I think cohesion with that unit is critical, probably more so than any unit on the field," said Kapilovic."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

