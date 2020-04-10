Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Fulfilling His Bucket List, Courtney Hawkins Talks Coaching Spartan Football

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Courtney Hawkins is already a Spartan Nation ICON. His career speaks for itself as one of the greatest players in Spartan history. His subsequent success as a pro and then as a high school coach, an administrator, has cemented his legacy. But even with all of those accomplishments, his bucket list was still not complete. 

Until he took an offer from Mel Tucker and returned to East Lansing, this time as a coach, Hawkins talked about what coaching at Michigan State means to him.

  “One reason is I’m super competitive, and I wanted another challenge. I mean, I had a great time doing what I was doing, but it was just something, something that’s fun and inside of me to do. I love college football; I played it at the highest level and if I had my choice of… A lot of people ask what was the most fun? By far, the college was the most fun. Playing at high school, college, and pro-level and just…I’m into giving back, and I felt like I’ve done some things well; I’ve worked hard at being a good person, being a good role model. These guys that are 18, 19, 22 years old, it would be an opportunity to pour into them, to teach them about being a good person and also to help them up their football game to that level that they all wish that they will strive to; strive to get to. So for me it was a no-brainer, and I’m grateful to Coach Tucker for giving me this opportunity at Michigan State University. Like I’ve told a lot of people, a lot of people can’t write this story.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Allen Talks Spartan Offensive Line Philosophy

From Michigan State Spartan football, Matt Allen explains his thoughts on the new offensive line philosophy.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Courtney Hawkins Transition to Michigan State

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talks Courtney Hawkins transition to college.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Explains What a Run Game Coordinator is

Chris Kapilovic the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach explains his role as the run game coordinator.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom Izzo on Xavier Tillman Staying in NBA Draft or Coming Back

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in an exclusive interview talked about the decision star Xavier Tillman must make coming up to stay in the NBA draft or return to Michigan State basketball.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Exclusive: Tom Izzo Talks Joey Hauser

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo in our exclusive interview talks about Joey Hauser and what he expects from him next season.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Why Is Michigan State Mel Tucker's Dream Job?

In this exclusive interview with Michigan State Spartan football coach Mel Tucker, we learn why this was his, "Dream job."

Hondo S. Carpenter

In Rebuilding Can Mel Tucker Really Judge a Record

In year one of rebuilding Michigan State football, Mel Tucker discusses in our exclusive interview if you can judge a record and what he will look at.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Coordinator Jay Johnson Talks Identifying and Recruiting Tight Ends

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talks about how he identifies and recruits tight end for his system.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Scottie Hazelton Talks Adam Berghorst, Julian Barnett

Michigan State Spartan defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton talks where Julian Barnett and Adam Berghorst will play when football returns.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Exclusive: Tom Izzo Talks Mark "Rocket" Watts Growth for Spartan Basketball

In this exclusive interview, Michigan State Spartan basketball coach Tom Izzo talks about the maturity of Mark "Rocket" Watts.

Hondo S. Carpenter