Brandon Honorable Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Spartan Offer

East Lansing, MI— With a May tenth decision date quickly approaching, Detroit (MI) King 2021 offensive lineman Brandon Honorable has picked up a couple of attractive offers in recent days, including one from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation caught up with Honorable to discuss his thoughts on his new offer from Michigan State. Honorable explained the recruiting process as a whole, and Honorable admitted that while the recruiting process has been challenging at times, it’s been an overall positive one. Honorable added that offers from the Spartans as well as one from Minnesota had given him plenty to ponder.

“The process has been real tough in a good way,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of research, I’m committing on May tenth, and I’m just now getting Michigan State (offer). My thing is that in all of my other interviews, the question was with Michigan State and how do I feel about them and the only thing I could say at the time is I don’t know because I didn’t know if they were recruiting me or not, just like Minnesota. Minnesota just offered me three days before, so I have to do my research quickly on them because I have a top 3 right now, and I’ll be dropping my top three on May fourth. But the process has been good, (COVID-19) canceled a lot of things, and I can’t take any visits, so I’ve been FaceTiming a lot of these coaches, and I’m trying to set up a couple of virtual visits because I can’t take them in person.”

Along with his Michigan and Minnesota offers, Honorable also holds offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, and several other Division 1 programs.

With several Power five offers to choose from and a decision date closing in, there is a lot for the young man to ponder. Honorable said that he feels like he has enough time to get the necessary information he’s looking for from Michigan State and Minnesota, to decide whether or not those programs should get serious consideration when it’s time to announce his commitment.

“I feel like I do have enough time, I have a month left so that I can gain a lot of information,” he said. “It’s a possibility for them to be in that top five or something like that. To be honest, I’ve always thought about Michigan and Michigan State and playing at home. The same thing with Minnesota, I watched them all year last year, they started the season 9-0, went to a bowl game and won against Auburn. I’ve been paying attention to those schools a lot and them recruiting me and offering me, I can do my part by asking them questions, not only football-wise but academic-wise. Even though I didn’t really talk to Michigan State before, I knew the old coaching staff, I talked to Coach Dantonio when he came to my school in January, I talked to him for five or ten minutes, but I haven’t talked to Coach Tucker yet. The coach who offered me was Coach Kap, he’s the offensive line coach and run game coach, but he told me I can get in touch with Coach Tucker.”

Honorable told Spartan Nation that when he found out about his offer from the Spartans, he was understandably excited, as was his family, and added that having the opportunity to play college football close to home is an enticing possibility.

“I was at my dad and stepmom’s house, and my stepmom was right next to me when I got the offer, and I was like, ‘Ah, I got Michigan State, I got Michigan State!’ I called my mom, and I told her, and she was screaming in my ear with excitement, she knows who I’m doing this for, she knows I’m doing this for the family,” he said. “Out of my family, I’ll probably be the third or fourth person to go to college, so that’s a good accomplishment. But Michigan State - to get an offer from home, it was just a wonderful feeling. If I do go to Michigan State, I won’t be too far from home, it’ll be about an hour away from home, and my parents can come to every game, I won’t be that far. But my initial reaction, I almost cried, to be honest, because Michigan State, that’s Michigan State. I was really excited and proud and truly blessed and humbled to receive that offer.”

After learning of his offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, Honorable said he came away feeling good. Honorable added that he’s focused on building relationships with the coaching staff to see how good of a fit the program may be for him.

“He’s a good person, I can’t say too much because when we talked, that was the first time I’ve met him,” he said. “He told me that he’s new too and said that he and Coach Tucker have been at a couple of schools together. Coach Kap is a very good person and a respectful coach. I like his vibe; I feel like he’s going to tell me the real. I just texted today and asked, ‘How many tackles are you taking this year?’ and he said two to three, so it’s a very tough decision of taking them into consideration because everybody likes Michigan State. Everybody’s committing real fast, my guy Jaylen Reed just committed to Penn State today, and I just talked to him a couple of days ago. We were just talking about what school is best for me and what to expect from these college coaches because some of these college coaches just tell you what you want to hear, and he told me I have to talk to them and talk to them every day to get their character out. Coach Kap is a really good and respectful person; he’s going to tell you right from wrong and stuff like that.”

A 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle, Honorable fits the criteria that Michigan State typically targets in offensive line recruits under Tucker and Kapilovic. While he is both powerful and physical, Honorable is exceptionally athletic for an offensive lineman, which makes him a very high ceiling recruit with unlimited potential.

Honorable described himself like an offensive lineman that considers himself to be an all-around offensive lineman, but is admittedly better in pass protection and said that his speed and athleticism are areas of his game that stand out.

“I would say I’m a better pass protector than a run blocker, but I’m not saying my run blocking is bad because it’s not,” he said. “A lot of coaches say that it’s rare to see a 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7 offensive tackle as fast as me, athletic, strong, stuff like that. I put in a couple (plays) of me pulling in my highlights. My best area of run blocking is the outside zone, power because I can move my hips, I work on those being athletic. My thing is, I’m not going to lie, I love speed, I love moving my hips and stuff like that, so when coaches say they love my speed, that’s my best thing.”

Coming from a high school powerhouse in the state of Michigan at Detroit Martin Luther King, Honorable has already played in two state championship games. Also, he has seen a number of his teammates move onto the college level and is poised to be one of a handful of King players in the 2021 class to do so.

