Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands 4-Star QB Jayden Denegal

When MSU hired Mel Tucker earlier this year, it was because his recruiting surpassed the previous coaching staff.

Instead of finding players to develop (the way Mark Dantonio did), Tucker would land established and talented individuals.

Well, the new head coach might be landing a highly rated quarterback out of the 2022 class.

Saturday afternoon, one expert predicted the Michigan State Spartans would land four-star pro-style QB Jayden Denegal out of Apple Valley, California.

"Michigan State and Utah are really standing out right now. Those are the major ones standing out," Denegal told Rivals Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback said his brother went to Utah, possibly giving them the advantage over MSU.

However, with Sean Scherer's latest Crystal Ball submission, it would appear Denegal might be leaning towards Michigan State.

He currently plays for Apple Valley High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Denegal is a top-20 recruit in California and the No. 9 pro-style quarterback from the 2022 recruiting class.

The Cali native holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, and Utah.

