Experts Predict Michigan State Lands '22 3-star TE Jack Nickel

Jack Nickel, a 2022 three-star tight end from Georgia, is predicted to become a Michigan State Spartan.

East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker and Michigan State are riding a wave of recruiting momentum after landing five recruits in one month.

However, with a week left in June, some believe the Spartans may add another prospect to their 2022 class the first weekend in July, if not sooner.

Jack Nickel, a former Notre Dame commit and three-star tight end from Georgia, is projected to choose MSU by multiple SpartanTailgate experts, including Stephen Brooks, Justin Thind, and Corey Robinson.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Nickel is the No. 50 overall player in Georgia and the No. 26 TE in his respective class.

At 6-foot-4 and 230-pounds, he holds offers from Cal, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Wisconsin, and many others.

Nickel took an official visit to East Lansing alongside other top targets for Michigan State in four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr., three-star athlete Shannon Blair, three-star cornerback Jaylen Lewis, and three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller who committed to the Spartans on June 16.

MSU's 2022 class features ten pledges, is ranked 29th in the nation, and sixth in the Big Ten.

