Former Louisville CB Marqui Lowery Jr. Transfers to Michigan State

Marqui Lowery Jr., a cornerback from Louisville, entered the portal and committed to Michigan State.

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker continues to land players from the transfer portal.

Marqui Lowery Jr., a former Louisville cornerback, officially committed to Michigan State Saturday afternoon.

Following his freshman season, he entered the portal on Feb. 22, just five days ago.

Lowery, a three-star prospect out of North Carolina, signed with Louisville in 2020 but didn't compete.

MSU requires depth at cornerback after Shakur Brown declared for the NFL Draft and four other defensive backs entered the portal.

Michigan State has landed 10 student-athletes through the portal, including Anthony Russo (Temple), Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), Drew Jordan (Duke), Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College), and Kendall Brooks (North Greenville).

Running back, Harold Joiner committed to MSU in December but hasn't enrolled. In addition, the Spartans have also added linebacker Ben VanSumeren (Michigan) and Chester Kimbrough (Florida) this month.

In contrast, 17 players have entered the portal from Michigan State since mid-November.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

P Jack Bouwmeester

