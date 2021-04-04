Former Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick Transfers to Michigan State

Christian Fitzpatrick, a former wide receiver at Louisville, committed to Michigan State on Saturday.

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker has done it again.

Former Louisville wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick committed to Michigan State Saturday afternoon.

He is the second Louisville transfer to commit to the Spartans this offseason, including cornerback Marqui Lowery.

The former three-star prospect out of Southfield signed with Louisville's 2020 class but dealt with injuries and appeared in one contest. He started against Wake Forest, recording zero receptions.

At 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, Fitzpatrick had gone through spring practices before entering the portal on Wednesday.

MSU returns its top four wideouts from last year in Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, Tre Mosley, and Ricky White. Yet the Spartans don't have a receiver taller than 6-foot-3 following Tre'Von Morgan's departure, meaning Fitzpatrick will help in size and length.

Since mid-November, Michigan State has lost 17 players to the portal.

However, they added six midyear transfers featuring quarterback Anthony Russo, running back Kenneth Walker III, defensive end Drew Jordan, safety Kendall Brooks, walk-on cornerback Spencer Rowland, and offensive tackle Jarrett Horst.

In addition, the Spartans have commitments from seven other transfer athletes in running back Harold Joiner III, cornerbacks Chester Kimbrough and Khary Crump, linebackers Itayvion Brown and Ben VanSumeren, plus Fitzpatrick and Lowery.

