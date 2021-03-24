Former Michigan State Football Players Ready for Spartans Pro Day

EAST LANSING – Last year, Michigan State's pro day was canceled due to the coronavirus.

In other words, COVID-19 erased all opportunities former Spartans were scheduled to have.

However, one year later, MSU head coach Mel Tucker is making up for what a pandemic took away.

"Coach Tucker is going to allow the guys that didn't get an opportunity last year to participate in pro day to participate this year," Michigan State director of player engagement Darien Harris told reporters on March 2.

The Spartans had seven individuals from the 2019 squad invited to last season's NFL Scouting Combine, including Brian Lewerke, Joe Bachie, Josiah Scott, Darrell Stewart Jr., Cody White, Raequan Williams, and Kenny Willekes.

MSU's pro day is another chance for players to perform, especially for those who didn't receive a combine invite in David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk, Tyriq Thompson, Josh Butler, Mike Panasiuk, and Matt Seybert.

Either way, ten former Michigan State football players are taking advantage of this year's pro day, and Tucker is looking forward to it.

"Most of the players have a dream of playing in the NFL or at least getting a shot and anything we can do to help them reach their dreams in terms of the NFL – I think we owe it to our players to do that," Tucker said Tuesday afternoon. "They certainly put the work in here for us. We need to help them out as much as we can."

2021 MSU Pro Day Participants

LS Ryan Armour

DB Shakur Brown

DB Josh Butler

DB David Dowell

OL Tyler Higby

DT Naquan Jones

QB Brian Lewerke

TE Matt Seybert

LB Antjuan Simmons

LB Tyriq Thompson

