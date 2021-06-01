Former Michigan State LB Devin Hightower Transfers to Cincinnati

East Lansing, Mich. – Devin Hightower transferred to a new school on Monday.

After entering the portal on May 18, the former Michigan State linebacker announced his commitment to Cincinnati via Instagram.

In doing so, Hightower joins former MSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Tressel, who left following Mel Tucker's first year leading the program.

At 6-foot-1 and 225-pounds, the Ohio native signed with Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class and appeared in one contest on special teams last season.

The Spartans have had 27 players enter the portal since November and five linebackers, including Hightower.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

LB Devin Hightower (Cincinnati)

DE DeAri Todd (Montana)

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield (Ohio)

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

