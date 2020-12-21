Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Former Michigan State LB Marcel Lewis Transfers to Central Michigan

Marcel Lewis, a former Michigan State linebacker, is transferring to Central Michigan.
East Lansing, MI – Former Michigan State linebacker Marcel Lewis has found a new school.

Sunday afternoon, the redshirt freshman announced he is officially transferring to Central Michigan.

"First, I want to thank god for his blessing for putting me in the position where I am today. 2020 has been a crazy year, but it has made me a better man and made me carry a chip on my shoulder," Lewis wrote via Twitter. "I want to thank my family and coaches for having my back through rough times. Those rough times made me thankful because I'm bringing everything I have. With that being said, I have decided to attend Central Michigan University."

He didn't appear in any of MSU's first four games this season before entering the transfer portal.

Lewis was the first of nine student-athletes to enter the portal in 2020 and publicly announce finding a new school.

The former three-star recruit appeared in three contests last year on special teams while maintaining his redshirt; he initially opted out of this season on Aug. 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic before deciding to return in mid-September.

