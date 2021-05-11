Former Michigan State OL Damon Kaylor Transfers to Ball State

East Lansing, Mich. – Damon Kaylor is heading home.

The former Michigan State offensive lineman committed to Ball State via social media on Monday morning.

Kaylor didn't play in a game throughout two seasons with MSU and entered the transfer portal on April 26, just two days after the Spartan's final spring practice.

At 6-foot-6 and 315-pounds, Kaylor signed with Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class and took a redshirt during his freshman year.

In Mel Tucker's first season leading the program, he didn't see any action.

Kaylor is one of nine players who entered the portal since MSU's spring game ended. He is also one of four to find a new school alongside offensive lineman Justin Stevens (Central Michigan), tight end Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green), and kicker Jack Olsen (Northwestern).

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens (Central Michigan)

OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

LS Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

P Jack Bouwmeester

