Former Michigan State QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with New England Patriots

Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer re-signed with the New England Patriots on Monday.

East Lansing, Mich. – A familiar face is returning to New England in 2021.

Former Michigan State quarterback and NFL veteran Brian Hoyer re-signed with the Patriots on Monday.

Hoyer's newly minted one-year deal adds on to his third stint in New England, the place he began his career in 2009.

After playing with the Colts in 2019, he returned to New England last season and will be back this fall as the Patriots figure out its signal-caller post-Tom Brady.

Hoyer started one game while Cam Newton was on the COVID-19 reserve list but was pulled for Jarrett Stidham in the second-half following a fumble.

He finished 15-for-24 with 130 yards and one interception in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In relief, Stidham threw for 60 yards, one touchdown, and two picks.

At 35-years old, the Ohio native is a veteran presence in the quarterback room, which could bode well in helping New England's first-round selection Mac Jones, the Patriots QB of the future.

