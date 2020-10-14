Former Michigan State RB Le’Veon Bell Released by New York Jets

On Tuesday, former Michigan State running back Le'Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets.

He was placed on the injured reserve list on September 15 following a hamstring injury in week one.

Upon returning, Bell carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards as the Jets lost to the Arizona Cardinals 30-10 and fell to 0-5. He didn't speak with the media and liked posts via Twitter, suggesting he be traded.

Considering he's now a free agent, the feeling appears to be mutual.

However, Bell left a clear and simple message via Twitter:

Last year, Bell rushed 245 times for 789 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns while catching 66 passes on 78 targets and one score (461 receiving yards).

It was a forgettable year and not even close to what he totaled in his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2017, the former Spartan carried the ball over 300 times for 1,291 yards, averaged 4.0 YPC, and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He tacked on another 655 yards and two scores through the air (85 receptions on 107 targets).

