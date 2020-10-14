SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Former Michigan State RB Le’Veon Bell Released by New York Jets

McLain Moberg

On Tuesday, former Michigan State running back Le'Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets.

He was placed on the injured reserve list on September 15 following a hamstring injury in week one.

Upon returning, Bell carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards as the Jets lost to the Arizona Cardinals 30-10 and fell to 0-5. He didn't speak with the media and liked posts via Twitter, suggesting he be traded.

Considering he's now a free agent, the feeling appears to be mutual.  

However, Bell left a clear and simple message via Twitter: 

Last year, Bell rushed 245 times for 789 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns while catching 66 passes on 78 targets and one score (461 receiving yards).

It was a forgettable year and not even close to what he totaled in his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2017, the former Spartan carried the ball over 300 times for 1,291 yards, averaged 4.0 YPC, and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He tacked on another 655 yards and two scores through the air (85 receptions on 107 targets). 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Still ‘Counting On’ TE Matt Dotson

Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore is 'counting on' Matt Dotson in the upcoming season, but believes he will need every player in the room to be successful.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Lands 2021 Safety AJ Kirk

2021 safety AJ Kirk verbally committed to the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 DT Kayden McDonald

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked defensive tackle Kayden McDonald out of Suwanee, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Mel Tucker on Leadership in the Michigan State Locker Room

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker knows LB Antjuan Simmons "is a leader" in the Spartan locker room. The question is, who will join him?

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 5

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Commit Audric Estime Posts Ridiculous Numbers

Michigan State football commit Audric Estime didn't slow down in week two against Seton Hall Prep.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Rutgers at Noon Oct. 24

Mel Tucker's head coaching debut for the Spartans will take place against Rutgers on October 24 at noon.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Focused on Themselves, Not Rutgers

With the season looming overhead, Michigan State football remains focused on themselves, rather than its week one opponent.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football in Top-4 for ’21 OL/DL Rayshaun Benny

The Michigan State Spartans landed in four-star OL/DL Rayshaun Benny's top-4 schools.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Heyward on his Journey Back to MSU: ‘My Heart Was Still Here’

Not long ago, Connor Heyward wanted to leave Michigan State. Here, he details his decision and journey back to East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1