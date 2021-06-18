Former Michigan State TE Matt Seybert Signs with Chargers

East Lansing, Mich. – Former Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert found a new home on Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Seybert, who was a recent participant in the Spring League and an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Seybert committed to Buffalo in 2014 as a defensive end before transferring to Michigan State, where he became a two-year letterwinner.

After making the move back to tight end for his senior season in 2019, he started 11 contests for MSU while catching 26 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

A two-star prospect coming out of high school, Seybert wasn't a well-known player, and after a solid senior campaign, he needed a productive pro day; however, he never had the chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, Seybert and many other Spartans were afforded another opportunity when former Michigan State director of player personnel Scott Aligo reached out to them, extending an invite to MSU's 2021 pro day.

"As we know, a lot of the borderline draft picks and guys that are gonna be priority free agents, they make their money and get their opportunity through Pro Day," MSU director of player engagement Darien Harris said in March. "Being able to have it this year, because we've got our protocols in place, is gonna be huge for our guys that are coming out this year and the guys from last year."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1