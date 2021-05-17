Former Mississippi State TE Powers Warren transfers to Michigan State

Former Mississippi tight end Powers Warren, the son of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, transferred to Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State is adding another player from the transfer portal.

Former Mississippi State tight end Powers Warren, the son of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, committed to MSU on Sunday afternoon as a walk-on.

"Blessed to have made it to my new home," he wrote via Twitter.

At 6-foot-3 and 245-pounds, Warren is from Minnesota and was listed as a two-star prospect before taking a redshirt with the Bulldogs in 2017.

Over the next two seasons he appeared in six games, but entered the portal in November after not receiving a single snap in any of the first six games of 2020.

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1