Former Spartan CB Darqueze Dennard signs one-year deal with Cardinals

Former Michigan State cornerback Darqueze Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.
East Lansing, Mich. – A former Michigan State football player signed a new contract on Thursday.

Darqueze Dennard, a Spartan standout from 2010-13, inked a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals after spending last season in Atlanta.

The 2014 first-round pick (No. 24 overall) spent his first six seasons in Cincinnati playing in 77 contests while recording 200 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions.

The deal reunites Dennard with Vance Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator and Bengals defensive backs coach in 2014 and 2015.

Dennard, a 5-foot-11 defensive back, signed with the Falcons last August, posting six starts and playing in eight games with one interception.

Before he departed for the NFL, the four-year letterwinner was a three-year starter at Michigan State and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (2012, 2013). He totaled 166 tackles, 30 passes defended (10 interceptions, 20 pass break-ups) in 44 career contests, including 40 starts.

In addition, Dennard ranks tied for 11th in MSU history with ten interceptions and was the first NFL Draft first-round selection in the Mark Dantonio era.

Former Spartan CB Darqueze Dennard signs one-year deal with Cardinals

