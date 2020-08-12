Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Former Spartan Le’Veon Bell Uses Boxing to Help Get in Shape

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Le'Veon Bell jumped back into the green and white when he signed with the New York Jets in March of 2019.

In Bell's first year as a Jet, he tied his career-low for rushing touchdowns (3) and finished the year with four scores, the second-lowest since he entered the league in 2013.

He rushed for 789 yards while averaging 3.2 YPC; both were down from his totals in 2017 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1,291 yards, 4.0 YPC).

As a result, the former Michigan State star is motivated to silence his critics, especially people doubting if he is still a top running back in the league.

Bell laughed at a poll conducted by ESPN and 50 NFL personnel saying he is the 10th ranked tailback heading into the 2020 season. He didn't need additional motivation, but it doesn't hurt.

Rich Cimini, an ESPN Staff Writer, reported Bell "is so determined" to prove last year was an outlier he "started working out with a former elite amateur boxer at a gym near the Jets' training facility."

Bell will stay at the facility "as late as 2 a.m." boxing with Don Somerville, who claims the star running back is much quicker than before.

One thing is certain; the former Spartan is on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best skill position players in the NFL.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State's Mel Tucker on Big Ten's Decision

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker released a statement following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

McLain Moberg

by

Jgilbert007

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, 2nd-Best Captain Since 2010

Andy Katz believes Michigan State's Cassius Winston is the second-best captain in college basketball since 2010.

McLain Moberg

4-Star RB Audric Estime Lists Michigan State in Top-6

Michigan State lands in the top-6 for a four-star running back out of Montvale, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Cancels College Football Season, Will Try to Play in Spring

The Big Ten postpones fall sports, including football; however, the possibility of playing in the spring is still an option.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

Athlon Sports ranked Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 13th overall head coach in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommits from MSU and joins Pittsburgh.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Players on the Possibility of No Football

A few Michigan State football players expressed their thoughts on the idea of no football and the #WeWantToPlay movement.

McLain Moberg

Report: Big Ten Voted to Cancel Season, Will Announce Tuesday

Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten voted to cancel their season and will make an official announcement Tuesday.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Target Jaden Akins Sets Commitment Date

The Spartans are in the running for another top recruit in the nation.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

After schools around the league began fall camp on Thursday and Friday, the Big Ten puts full-contact practices on hold.

McLain Moberg