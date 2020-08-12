Former Spartan Le’Veon Bell Uses Boxing to Help Get in Shape

Michigan State's Le'Veon Bell jumped back into the green and white when he signed with the New York Jets in March of 2019.

In Bell's first year as a Jet, he tied his career-low for rushing touchdowns (3) and finished the year with four scores, the second-lowest since he entered the league in 2013.

He rushed for 789 yards while averaging 3.2 YPC; both were down from his totals in 2017 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1,291 yards, 4.0 YPC).

As a result, the former Michigan State star is motivated to silence his critics, especially people doubting if he is still a top running back in the league.

Bell laughed at a poll conducted by ESPN and 50 NFL personnel saying he is the 10th ranked tailback heading into the 2020 season. He didn't need additional motivation, but it doesn't hurt.

Rich Cimini, an ESPN Staff Writer, reported Bell "is so determined" to prove last year was an outlier he "started working out with a former elite amateur boxer at a gym near the Jets' training facility."

Bell will stay at the facility "as late as 2 a.m." boxing with Don Somerville, who claims the star running back is much quicker than before.

One thing is certain; the former Spartan is on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best skill position players in the NFL.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1