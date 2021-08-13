Former Spartan Shilique Calhoun Signs With The 49ers

Former Michigan State Defensive End Shilique Calhoun signed a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Calhoun signed a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday after spending the last two seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before that who he was drafted by in the third round of the 2016 draft.

At Michigan State, Calhoun was a three-time All Big Ten Selection as well as two-time Big Ten Champion.

In his NFL career Calhoun has 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.