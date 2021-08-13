Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Former Spartan Shilique Calhoun Signs With The 49ers

Former Michigan State Defensive End Shilique Calhoun signed a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Author:
Publish date:

Calhoun signed a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday after spending the last two seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before that who he was drafted by in the third round of the 2016 draft.

At Michigan State, Calhoun was a three-time All Big Ten Selection as well as two-time Big Ten Champion.

In his NFL career Calhoun has 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

Shilique "THE FREAK" Calhoun at Raiders rookie camp. Photo courtesy of the Raiders.
Football

Former Spartan Shilique Calhoun Signs With The 49ers

MalikBryant
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Offers Five Star OLB Malik Bryant

xavier henderson
Football

Michigan State Football: The Five Toughest Games of 2021

JohnathanSlack
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Trending for In-State 2023 Offensive Lineman

matt allen 080519
Football

Who will be snapping the ball for the Spartans in 2021?

ElliotWashington
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State makes top-10 for four star 2023 DB Elliot Washington

Rogers
Football

Charles Rogers to be Inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame

Carr
MSU Recruiting

Saline 2024 Quarterback CJ Carr Showing Interest in Michigan State