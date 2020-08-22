SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

4-Star OG Geno VanDeMark Commits to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

On Friday afternoon, four-star offensive guard, Geno VanDeMark, announced he'd officially pick one of his top schools Saturday evening.

His top-6 included Nebraska, Rutgers, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound guard became the 13th prospect for MSU's 2021 recruiting class by committing to Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, VanDeMark is a top-4 recruit in his home state and the No. 18 OG for 2021.

Five experts submitted Crystal Ball predictions with confidence levels of seven or higher and all pointed to the New Jersey native becoming a Spartan (along with multiple FutureCasts).

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst, said VanDeMark has a "Good frame with power to play interior. Comfortable on right or left. Athleticism shows when pulling. When staying low, his power shines. Can scrape and get to second level. Strong upper body. Engages quickly, drives legs, and can turn block. Strong initial punch. 

"Fires off quickly and low when sinking hips. Needs to be more consistent. Sometimes lacks flexibility and ability to move laterally in pass pro. Becoming more flexible at knees instead of bending at waist needed. Multi-year starter for Top 25 program. Day 3 NFL draft pick."

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-Star OT Alex Birchmeier

The Spartans offer four-star offensive tackle Alex Birchmeier out of Ashburn, Virginia.

McLain Moberg

‘Madden NFL 21’ Ratings for Michigan State Football Players

Michigan State fans won't have college football this fall; however, they can still watch some of their favorite players on Sundays.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 QB Gavin Wimsatt

Michigan State offered four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt out of Owensboro, Kentucky.

McLain Moberg

NBA Mock Draft: Michigan State's Tillman First-Round Pick

A former Michigan State basketball player is projected as a first-round NBA Draft pick.

McLain Moberg

by

Annajohn

Michigan State Alumni Draymond Green, 2 NCAAT Triple-Doubles

There have been nine official triple-doubles during the NCAA Tournament – Michigan State's Draymond Green owns two of them.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten's Kevin Warren: CFB Season ‘Will Not be Revisited’

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter to the community saying the presidents decision to postpone fall sports "will not be revisited."

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Athletes Will Continue to Workout on Campus

Despite recent changes to the fall semester at Michigan State University, athletes are allowed to continue their workouts on campus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr.

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans offered 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., the son of former MSU star Sedrick Irvin.

McLain Moberg

by

Harryoliver

Michigan State Target Antonio Gates Jr. Sets Commitment Date

Michigan State football target and four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. announced he would be committing on October 10.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker: ‘Recruit, Recruit, Recruit’

What will Michigan State's head coach do now that the season is canceled?

McLain Moberg