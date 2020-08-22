4-Star OG Geno VanDeMark Commits to Michigan State

On Friday afternoon, four-star offensive guard, Geno VanDeMark, announced he'd officially pick one of his top schools Saturday evening.

His top-6 included Nebraska, Rutgers, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound guard became the 13th prospect for MSU's 2021 recruiting class by committing to Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, VanDeMark is a top-4 recruit in his home state and the No. 18 OG for 2021.

Five experts submitted Crystal Ball predictions with confidence levels of seven or higher and all pointed to the New Jersey native becoming a Spartan (along with multiple FutureCasts).

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst, said VanDeMark has a "Good frame with power to play interior. Comfortable on right or left. Athleticism shows when pulling. When staying low, his power shines. Can scrape and get to second level. Strong upper body. Engages quickly, drives legs, and can turn block. Strong initial punch.

"Fires off quickly and low when sinking hips. Needs to be more consistent. Sometimes lacks flexibility and ability to move laterally in pass pro. Becoming more flexible at knees instead of bending at waist needed. Multi-year starter for Top 25 program. Day 3 NFL draft pick."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

