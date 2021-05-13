Four-Star QB Nicco Marchiol Locks in Official Visit to Michigan State

Nicco Marchiol, top quarterback prospect in the 2022 class and Florida State commit, locked in an official visit to Michigan State.

East Lansing, Mich. – Florida State quarterback commit Nicco Marchiol locked in an official visit to Michigan State on May 4.

The 2022 four-star prospect was one of the first signal-callers offered by Mel Tucker's staff in East Lansing, just 11 days after MSU hired him.

Marchiol is a player high on offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's QB board dating back to Colorado, where he competed as a sophomore at Aurora Regis Jesuit High School.

However, in September, he released a top-8 that didn't include the Spartans and committed to FSU in January.

He's still a Seminole, but once four-star quarterback AJ Duffy committed to Florida State, MSU began showing interest again.

In other words, the Spartans lost their top target to a program with two QBs, so the staff went out and tried flipping Marchiol.

The official visit only confirms the interest level he has in Michigan State.

"Prototype build and frame. Quick-release left-hander with ability to slide the pocket. Impressive presence and anticipation," Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo said in 2020. "Goes through progressions well and shows terrific rhythm to find targets. Steps up when he has to and keeps composure under duress. Quick release with ability to throw on the run. Athletic enough to pick up yards down field. Upside as multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1