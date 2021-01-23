Four-Star WR Antonio Gates Jr. Lists Michigan State in Top-12

Antonio Gates Jr., a four-star wide receiver out of Dearborn, MI, listed Michigan State in his top-12 schools.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football's coaching staff has a new focus, one many fans have come to know and love in a short time, and it revolves around recruiting 24/7.

It's one of the many reasons highly touted prospects will continue listing the Spartans among their preferred destinations.

Four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. did exactly that by putting MSU in his top-12 schools.

The other 11 universities include Iowa State, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington State, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.

A Dearborn native, Gates plays at Fordson High School, where he is the eighth-ranked wideout in his home state (No. 38 in the class).

"Bigger body for a wide receiver. Thick and physically strong. Uses size and physicality to out-body defenders for 50-50 balls. Shows timing and ability to high-point the ball," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said. "Strong, natural hands and ability to catch the ball away from his body. Good route runner with fluid change of direction and understanding of how to create separation."

