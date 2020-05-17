Frisco, Texas Class of '21 Chase Lowery Talks Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich— As Michigan State looks to continue rounding out its defensive back group for the 2021 class, the Spartans extended an offer to Frisco (TX) 2021 cornerback Chase Lowery on Friday afternoon.

Spartan Nation caught up with Lowery to discuss his offer from Michigan State. Lowery said cornerback coach Harlon Barnett extended the offer to him. He added that he'd heard a lot of positives about the program from a friend of his, Darius Snow, who was a member of Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class.

"I got a call from Coach Barnett, and he informed me about the offer. I have heard great things about the program from a friend of mine who goes there."

Lowery said that Barnett told him he likes his style of play and how he makes plays on the football in the air and noted that he got a good feel for Barnett both as a person and as a coach.

"The conversation was good. He told me I was a great player and he likes the way I attack the ball. I think he is a good person as well as a (good) coach."

Lowery currently holds more than 20 offers, including offers from Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Texas Tech, and Washington State.

Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Lowery is strong in man-to-man coverage and displays excellent ball skills and has good speed to cover receivers lined up inside or out.

Lowery described his playstyle as 'aggressive' and as a playmaker in the secondary.

"I would say I'm a guy who likes to play aggressive and can run upfield with receivers while making big plays."

For all of the latest news on Lowery and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

