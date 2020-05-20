Good, Bad, Ugly: Michigan State Football Podcast

East Lansing, Mich--Mel Tucker has done a remarkable job leading the Spartans since he was given the reigns to the prestigious program. Crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic that stole his first spring football campaign, he has done what he can in every other area to right the Spartan ship.

Here are the twelve currently committed Spartans for the 2021 class:

Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI

Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI

Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI

Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI

Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX

Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ

Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, FL

Charles Brantley Cornerback Venice, FL

Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD

Kameron Allen Tight End North Forney, TX

Michael Gravely, Jr. Safety Cleveland, OH

Mark Vassett Punter Melbourne, Australia

In the above Good, Bad, and Ugly weekly podcast with Chuck Grenier, we dig deep into the program and Tucker's early success. Spartan football has new life and energy thanks to the leadership of Tucker and we explore what a difference he has made.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

