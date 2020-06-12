Spartan Nation
Good, Bad & Ugly Podcast Talking Michigan State Football

Hondo S. Carpenter

The keys to the Michigan State Spartan football program are in the hands of Mel Tucker. He inherits a program that has some issues, but that is why he's the one entrusted in to fix it.

Once it was made public that Mark Dantonio was leaving, there wasn't a lot of interest in the Michigan State Spartan football program.  That should have told the story as to why things had fallen off so fast for Dantonio.  Now that Tucker is in East Lansing, things are looking up.

In this week's podcast with Chuck Grenier, we discuss multiple topics around college football.

  • With all of the recruiting restrictions because of COVID-19, one SEC coach told Spartan Nation that the 2021 class would be the "Wild Wests," with decommitments.
  • How many fans in the stands once football returns?
  • Coach's game-planning now for some stadiums not being full.
  • There WILL BE football, but how will it look?
  • Mark Dantonio's treatment of NFL Scouts hurt the program in recruiting and the draft.
  • Understanding the revenue from football makes it essential.
  • Why was there not more interest in the Spartan head football coaching job?

