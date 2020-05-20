Mike Tressel, Harlon Barnett, Ron Burton Help New Staff

East Lansing, Mich— Mike Tressel has served as a position coach, a defensive coordinator, and now back to a position coach leading the safeties for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program. As he remains in East Lansing, he knows that Ron Burton and being reunited with his dear friend, Harlon Barnett, have this team of holdover coaches ready to help the new staff assimilate quickly.

“Truly, that’s probably a question better asked to Coach (Mel) Tucker or some of the guys who are new in here. What I can comment on is that there’s certainly a brotherhood and a great working relationship and a great love between Coach (Ron) Burton, myself, Coach (Harlon) Barnett and some of the other auxiliary staff that is still around. So there is some knowledge, it’s important to have knowledge of the workers at the University, but we’re also trying to push our limits and make sure we don’t look at the way it’s been done or look at what previous ceilings might have been and try to bust through with all the new knowledge that’s in the coaching staff.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack