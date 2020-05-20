Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Mike Tressel, Harlon Barnett, Ron Burton Help New Staff

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich— Mike Tressel has served as a position coach, a defensive coordinator, and now back to a position coach leading the safeties for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program. As he remains in East Lansing, he knows that Ron Burton and being reunited with his dear friend, Harlon Barnett, have this team of holdover coaches ready to help the new staff assimilate quickly.

“Truly, that’s probably a question better asked to Coach (Mel) Tucker or some of the guys who are new in here. What I can comment on is that there’s certainly a brotherhood and a great working relationship and a great love between Coach (Ron) Burton, myself, Coach (Harlon) Barnett and some of the other auxiliary staff that is still around. So there is some knowledge, it’s important to have knowledge of the workers at the University, but we’re also trying to push our limits and make sure we don’t look at the way it’s been done or look at what previous ceilings might have been and try to bust through with all the new knowledge that’s in the coaching staff.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

William Peagler on Michigan State’s Connor Heyward

William Peagler is looking for a Michigan State running back to emerge at the position he leads. He discusses Connor Heyward, who wants to be that guy.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton on Michael Fletcher, Jack Camper, Drew Beesley

The terrific Michigan State defensive line coach, Ron Burton, talks to emerging stars Jack Camper, Michael Fletcher, and Drew Beesley.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Harlon Barnett Back at Michigan State with His Recruits

Harlon Barnett is excited to be back home in East Lansing at Michigan State. He is also happy to reunite with so many players he recruited.

Hondo S. Carpenter

The State of Michigan State Spartan Basketball Podcast

Take a deep dive into the world of college basketball with this week's podcast of the state of Michigan State basketball.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

leonamargret11

Good, Bad, Ugly: Michigan State Football Podcast

We take you on a deep dive into Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartan football program with our weekly Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Impressed by Michigan State Teammates

Antjuan Simmons is impressed with the way his Michigan State Spartan football teammates are stepping up and leading during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els on Michigan State Kicker Matt Coghlin

Michigan State's Ross Els has full confidence in Spartan football kicker Matt Coghin heading into 2020.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Depth of Mel Tucker's Staff

Mike Tressel is one of four former defensive coordinators on Mel Tucker's Michigan State staff. He explains the benefits of an experienced team.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

Harlon Barnett on Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State Staff

Harlon Barnett discusses Michigan State's Scottie Hazelton and his experienced staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

William Peagler Talks Dabo Swinney Influence on His Career

Michigan State Spartan football coach William Peagler explains the influence of Clemson Tigers' legendary head coach Dabo Swinney on his career.

Hondo S. Carpenter