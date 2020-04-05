Get Your Highly-Anticipated Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap

With the NCAA extending its recruiting dead period through the end of May in response to COVID-19, college football programs continue to be limited to recruiting long-distance as face-to-face recruiting is banned until the dead period is lifted.

But head coach Mel Tucker and the rest of the Michigan State coaching staff have been extending offers to 2021 and 2022 recruits at a high rate as they are still in search of their first commitment.

This week, Michigan State extended 21 offers, and six recruits with Michigan State offers also put the Spartans in their list of top schools as those players close in on making a college decision. Below is a breakdown of each player the Spartans offered this week and a look at the recruits, which included Michigan State in their top choices.

Los Gatos (CA) 2021 OLB Will Schweitzer

An impressive athlete who has the size and ability to play defensive end or linebacker, Schweitzer (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) picked up his first Big Ten offer from the Spartans on Monday. Schweitzer also holds offers from Kansas, Arizona State, California, Nebraska, Washington State, Oregon State, Utah, Virginia, and others.

Marrero (LA) John Ehret 2021 S Kaine Williams

One of the nation’s most sought after defensive backs in the 2021 class, Williams is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety who is excellent in pass defense and is known for delivering big-time hits. After picking up a Michigan State offer on Monday, Williams is closing in on 20 offers, including offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas A & M, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Detroit (MI) Cass Tech 2021 OC Raheem Anderson

Regarded as the top center in the 2021 recruiting class, Anderson will surely be a top priority for Mel Tucker and his staff moving forward. A complete offensive lineman who is an elite run blocker and very good in pass protection, Anderson was re-offered by Michigan State on Monday and holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ole Miss among several others.

Camden (NJ) 2021 CB Darian Chestnut

One of the best players in the state of New Jersey, Chestnut is a 4-star cornerback who is excellent in coverage and landed a Michigan State offer on Monday. Chestnut has also been offered by Baylor, Michigan, Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Rutgers, among others.

Princeton (NJ) The Hun School 2022 OT Jacob Allen

Two days after Michigan State offered Allen’s teammate, 2021 OL Kevin Wigenton, Allen picked up an offer from the Spartans, giving the 6-foot-6, 275-pound standout his third Big Ten offer. A big, physical offensive lineman, who already has the size that Michigan State typically looks for in an offensive line recruit, Allen also holds offers from Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia, and Central Michigan. Allen told Spartan Nation that he spoke with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic after learning of his offer and came away impressed, “I was able to tell right away that he’s a great guy all around,” he said. “We just had a casual conversation and talked about how times are rough right now and just getting through it. Not just like business talk as much as a casual conversation, it just shows that he’s interested and cares about what I’m about, which is great to see.”

Massillon (OH) Washington 2021 WR/CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Committed to West Virginia since January 27th, Wilson-Lamp is one of the top two-way players in the state of Ohio for the 2021 class because of his size (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) and impressive skillet as a receiver and defensive back. Michigan State extended an offer to Wilson-Lamp on Tuesday to play cornerback. Wilson-Lamp also holds offers from Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Duke, Iowa State, and Pittsburgh.

Miami (FL) Central 2021 ATH Yulkeith Brown

An impressive athlete that can play a number of different positions on either side of the ball, Brown added Michigan State to his impressive list of offers on Tuesday. A versatile standout that has elite speed and agility, Brown has been offered Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Miami (FL), Texas A & M, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and South Carolina and several others.

Tarpon Springs (FL) East Lake 2022 OT Trent Ramsey

One of the nation’s best offensive tackles in the 2022 class, Ramsey stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and is a strong pass blocker and a difference-maker in the run game. Ramsey, who picked up an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday, also holds offers from Arizona State, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic, and South Florida.

Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian 2022 S Cristian Driver

The son of longtime Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Cristian Driver, is one of the nation’s best safeties in the 2022 class and already holds more than 30 offers, including one from Michigan State, who offered on Wednesday. Driver, who is excellent in coverage and is capable of delivering a big hit, also holds offers from Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A & M, and USC.

Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek 2022 TE Trent McGaughey

A highly sought after tight end, who is one of the best in the 2022 class, McGaughey is a complete tight end and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses in the passing game. McGaughey holds nearly 30 offers, including offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC, and Michigan State, who offered on Thursday. McGaughey spoke with Spartan Nation about his Michigan State offer. He said that he spoke with tight ends coach Ted Gilmore after learning of his offer and said the conversation was a good one and added he looks forward to meeting Gilmore in the future, “It went great,” he said. “He seems like a great guy, and I can’t wait to meet him.”

Corona (CA) Centennial 2021 WR Jeremy Naborne

A fast, athletic, and elusive wide receiver who can lineup in the slot or on the outside, Naborne landed an offer from the Spartans on Thursday. A 6-foot-1, 200-pound standout, Naborne also holds offers from Nevada, Wyoming, and USC and likely has several other Power 5 offers on the way shortly.

Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington 2021 CB Keuan Parker

One of the top players in the state of Oklahoma, Parker (5-foot-11, 173 pounds), is an elite cornerback who can cover receivers lined up inside or outside and picked up an offer from Michigan State on Thursday. Parker also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oregon.

Loganville (GA) Grayson 2022 S Mumu Bin-Wahad

A big-time athlete that can lineup anywhere in the defensive secondary and can also play receiver, Bin-Wahad, who is listed at 5-foot-11, fielded his second Power 5 offer this week when the Spartans extended an offer. Bin-Wahad also holds an offer from Herm Edwards and Arizona State and will likely be receiving several other Power 5 offers in the not-so-distant future.

West Bloomfield (MI) 2022 LB/DE/TE Michael Williams

One of the best and most versatile players that the state of Michigan has to offer in the 2022 class, Williams picked up an offer from Michigan State on Friday and already holds over ten offers. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound standout that can play on either side of the ball, Williams has also been offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and West Virginia. After receiving his offer from the Spartans, Williams told Spartan Nation the offer was one that meant a lot to him, “It means a lot to me. My dad went to MSU and always spoke very good things about the University,” he said. “So I always had good words for their team and staff, so obviously, the offer meant a lot.”

Philadelphia (PA) Northeast 2021 CB Tyreek Chappell

A fast-rising recruit in the 2021 class, Chappell has received many Power 5 offers over the course of the past few months and most recently picked up an offer from Michigan State on Friday. A fast and athletic defensive back that is listed at 5-foot-11, Chappell also holds offers from Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A & M.

Dearborn (MI) Fordson 2022 WR Antonio Gates Jr.

The son of legendary San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Gates Jr., is one of the nation’s best receivers in the 2022 class and has nearly ten offers after the Spartans offered on Friday. Gates (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is an exceptional pass catcher with big-time athleticism and strength and holds offers from Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Florida Atlantic, among others.

Saint Louis (MO) Lutheran North 2021 DE Travion Ford

Regarded as one of the top players in the state of Missouri, Ford is an exceptional pass rusher thanks to his speed and burst coming off the edge. Ford (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) picked up a Michigan State offer on Saturday and also holds offers from Alabama, Missouri, Louisville, Arizona State, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and many more.

Jacksonville (FL) Sandalwood 2021 LB Branden Jennings

Committed to Florida State since February 7th, Jennings is doubtful to move off of his commitment to the Seminoles, but Michigan State did extend an offer on Saturday. A 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker, Jennings also holds offers from Auburn, Clemson, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas, and USC.

McRae (GA) Telfair County 2021 DT Patrick Tukes

A big, physical defensive tackle who is an outstanding pass rusher from the interior of the defensive line, Tukes picked up his first Big Ten offer from the Spartans on Saturday. Listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, Tukes also holds offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia.

Warren Mott (MI) 2021 DE Tyson Watson

A raw, impressive defensive end, who has a knack for rushing the passer, Watson has seen his recruitment pick up in recent months and picked up Big Ten offer No. 6 from the Spartans on Saturday. A 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end, Watson holds offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Murphy (NC) 2021 OL Yousef Mugharbil

An absolute mauler in the run game, Mugharbil has the size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and strength to play tackle, but also has the agility and footwork to play guard as well. Mugharbil landed an offer from the Spartans on Saturday and has also been offered by Duke, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Spartans in Top 6 for Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep S Gabe Nealy

After Michigan State offered Nealy a week ago, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound safety, released his Top 6 and included the Spartans this week. Nealy, who has the versatility to play as a matchup corner, or as a safety and has the size to play linebacker at the next level potentially. Louisville, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Nebraska, and Miami (FL) also made Nealy’s top 5.

Michigan State makes top 5 for Harbor City (CA) Narbonne 2021 ATH Anthony Beavers

A former Oregon commit, Beavers took an unofficial visit to East Lansing at the beginning of March and picked up an offer from the Spartans while on campus. Beavers (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) is a big-time two-way player, who is capable of playing both wide receiver and in the secondary. Beavers also included Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Florida A & M and San Diego State in his top 5.

Belleville (MI) 2021 OLB Jamari Buddin has Michigan State in Top 7

One of Mel Tucker and Michigan State’s top in-state priorities, Buddin, who was on campus in East Lansing before the NCAA recruiting shutdown, released his top seven recently and included the Spartans. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker who is regarded as one of the best in the country, Buddin also included Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Florida State and Boston College in his Top 7.

Southfield (MI) A & T 2021 DE Caleb Banks includes Spartans in Top 11

Another top in-state priority for the Spartans Banks is being recruited to play both the offensive line and defensive line at the next level. Still, Michigan State is recruiting Banks to play defensive end. Listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Banks also included Kentucky, Nebraska, Michigan, Purdue, Louisville, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, and Indiana in his top 11.

Michigan State in the Top 11 for Cedar Hill (TX) 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

Salter was one of the first quarterbacks Michigan State extended an offer to after Tucker took over at Michigan State, and Salter, who is one of the best and most sought after dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, has the Spartans in his top 11. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller, Salter also has Auburn, Georgia Tech, Utah, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Baylor, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisville, and UCLA in his top 11.

MSU makes the top 8 for Clayton (OH) Northmont 2021 WR Makus Allen

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver that holds close to 30 offers, Allen released his top eight on Sunday and has the Spartans in the mix. A big-time playmaker in the passing game because of his speed and route-running ability, Allen also included Michigan, West Virginia, Iowa State, Purdue, Boston College, Kentucky, and West Virginia in his top 8.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

