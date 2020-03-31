Illinois Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Danny McGuire on Spartan Offer

East Lansing, MI— Chicago (IL) Marist 2022 3-star offensive lineman Danny McGuire has started to see his recruitment pick up since the end of January. After receiving his first Power 5 offer back in February, Michigan State became the second Power 5 program to extend an offer.

Spartan Nation caught up with McGuire to talk about his newest offer, and the 6-foot-5, 280-pound standout said that he found out about the offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and was understandably excited about receiving the offer from the Spartans.

“I found out about my offer over the phone from Coach Kapilovic,” he said. “I was pumped when I got the offer just because of how great of a program Michigan State is.”

In addition to his Michigan State, McGuire also holds offers from Illinois and Western Michigan and likely has several more offers coming his way shortly.

McGuire, who is one of the top recruits in the state of Illinois for the 2022 class, said that he enjoyed his conversation with Kapilovic and noted that the two discussed the possibility of McGuire taking a visit to Michigan State after the recruiting shutdown is over, which he looks forward to doing.

“It was a great talk; he was getting to know me because it was the first time we ever talked, and he explained to me how he liked how I played, and we talked about building a relationship, and coming up for a visit once the COVID-19 passes. I like Coach Kapilovic; he seems like a great guy and a great coach. I’m excited to visit and get to know the whole coaching staff better.”

A physical and robust offensive lineman that stands at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, and has already developed into an excellent run blocker, McGuire is capable of playing tackle or guard at the next level.

McGuire’s teammate at Marist, 2021 offensive lineman Pat Coogan was re-offered by the Michigan State staff back at the beginning of March.

With Mel Tucker and his new staff now in place at Michigan State, McGuire said that he feels the Spartans have the ability to be a successful program in the coming years because of the coaching staff’s track record.

“I know most of the staff has recently come over from Colorado with Head Coach Mel Tucker,” he said. “They should be very successful in the next upcoming years with the talent and chemistry they have with coaching together already.”

