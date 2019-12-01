Instant Reaction To Michigan State Football Beating Maryland 19-16

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

The Michigan State Spartan Football disastrous 2019 season thankfully came to a regular-season end today. The Spartans got to 6-6 to become bowl eligible for the 12th time in Mark Dantonio’s 13 seasons at Michigan State.

The Spartans looked terrible but limped to the win over the lowly Maryland Terrapins 19-16. It was even uglier than the score would tell you.

The Terrapins were depleted by a less than stellar roster and had played with as many as four different QB’s this season. While the Terrapins certainly are in the midst of a rebuilding time, the Spartans should be on cruise control in Dantonio’s 13th season.

It was a complete team disaster. Not one coach did well and the players struggled as well. The attendance was so bad that they never even released the number.

With this win, the Spartans will probably spend the bowl season not on a sandy beach, but in the Motor City. The Quick Lane Bowl is played on December 26, 2019, at 8 PM ET at Ford Field in Detroit. That game can be seen on ESPN. However, with the loss of Illinois, they could go east.

Because of the loss to Illinois, the Spartans could be headed to Gotham and the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. That game is played on December 27, 2019, at 3:2- PM ET. That can be seen on ESPN and is played in Yankee Stadium.

