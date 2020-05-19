Spartan Nation
Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State's Jalen "Speedy" Nailor

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich— Courtney Hawkins is no stranger to successful wide receiver play at Michigan State and in the Big Ten Conference. He is one of the greatest in Michigan State Spartan football history, and he is now leading that position for Mel Tucker.

One of his critical new weapons is Las Vegas speedster, Jalen Nailor. Nailor showed significant upside early in his career in East Lansing, and he has the attention of his new coach.

“I think Jalen has a great upside also. His nickname is ‘Speedy,’ so anybody with the nickname ‘Speedy’ should be able to run. We’re looking to stretch the field, take some shots down the field,” Hawkins said. 

“Just like Tre (Mosley), kind of like I said earlier…We’ve got some youngsters in the room, so we’re going to focus on fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals, and just harp on that. 

 “Just get mentally and physically tough; get into the best shape of their lives. I think this group is going to surprise some people. We’re going to do some things; we’re going to work hard, create separation, give the quarterbacks some targets and go out and make plays. That’s what receivers are supposed to do.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

