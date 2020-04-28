Jay Johnson on Michigan State Recruiting During Unprecedented Times

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State Spartan football is on a recruiting tear. As of this evening, they have eight commits for the class of 2021. Over last week they handed out 40 offers—twelve of those offers given to the class of 2021 and twenty-eight to the class of 22.

While those are good numbers for Mel Tucker and his staff, those eight commits come from five states.

All of this success is coming when the COVID-19 pandemic has rocked college sports. With no on or off-campus recruiting, Michigan State’s new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson spoke of recruiting in these unprecedented times.

“it is a little bit challenging from the standpoint...a little bit of the timing piece, and then we’re in a different geographic region in the country. So I think that holds some challenges of where you were at and kind of the information you had prior, so those are certain challenges. Obviously, a big part for me and for us is trying to get the kids to campus, on the campus, and be able to spend time with them - well, everybody’s dealing with that now. So, that is what it is, and we’ll pick up, but I know everybody’s working very diligently on the recruiting piece from our recruiting staff to Coach Tucker to all of us. I think we’re kind of getting back in tune and where we need to be on who we’re really looking at and having some pretty good solid evaluations. Now hopefully, once we can kind of get back and we get things solved that we can kind of hit the ground running and hopefully get kids on campus and show them what a great place Michigan State is.”

