Jayden Reed Ready To Return Punts

Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor are the only players returning that returned punts for the Spartans last season.

Last night at "Meet The Spartans" event where the team had about an hour and a half practice in front of fans, Reed, Nailor, Angelo Grose, and Cade McDonald all had chances to get punt returns at the open practice.

Reed is the presumed starter again this year with Nailor backing him up. Reed and Nailor also both start on offense as wide receivers. Grose is the starting free safety on defense which has little depth which makes him almost too valuable to risk taking punt returns back. McDonald is buried a little bit on the wide receiver depth chart and is looking to find ways onto the field anyway he can.

Last season Michigan State had four punts that were returned, two by Reed and two by Nailor. Nailor accumulated 18 yards on his returns with his longest 17 yards while Reed had 14 yards while his longest was ten yards.