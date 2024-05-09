Jonathan Smith Brings Revival Experience to Michigan State
Jonathan Smith isn't new to having to turn around a losing team. Before landing at Michigan State, he already had some practice in the art of football resurrection.
In 2018, Smith took charge of a team that was in a real pickle, just like Michigan State is now. But instead of throwing in the towel, he rolled up his sleeves and got down to business.
What's his secret? Well, it's all about starting from scratch.
Smith knows you can't just slap a Band-Aid on a broken program and call it a day. He knows you've got to dig deep and tackle the real issues head-on. So, that's exactly what he did.
Smith focused on getting his players to believe in themselves and each other, even when things got rough. He even had an impressive recruitment run and got himself some talented players to play for him.
But it wasn't just about what happened on the field. Smith understood that football is as much about heart as it is about strategy. So, he made sure his players were a family, building a team that had each other's backs no matter what.
It worked like a charm. Slowly but surely, that struggling Oregon State football team started to turn things around. Wins started piling up, and before you knew it, they were the talk of the town and playing in three bowl games in a row.
It wasn't a coincidence; it was Smith's hard work and grit to turn the team around into something meaningful.
So, now that he's at Michigan State, you better believe Smith's not just here for kicks. He's here to work his magic once again, using everything he learned from his past to breathe new life into this program. With him calling the shots, who knows how far the Spartans can go?
One thing's for sure: they are in good hands.
Smith is the right man for the job, and he has already proven so with his history. He and his coaching staff have a lot of chemistry together, and that is just what the Spartans need to perform at their best going forward.
