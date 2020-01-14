Mark Dantonio Addresses The Future Of ATH Julian Barnett!

In what was a very disappointing 2019 season for Michigan State, the Spartans now look to turn the page to 2020 as fast as they can.

In their last game in New York City at the Pinstripe Bowl, that had an all too familiar feeling for the Spartans throughout, Michigan State overcame an up and down first half and rode an impressive performance from senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and a strong second-half effort from the defense to pick up a 27-21 win over the Demon Deacons.

The Spartans now head into an off-season that will be again be surrounded by questions regarding the future of the Michigan State coaching staff. Spartan Nation can report some breaking news on the Spartans’ coaching staff as sources say that offensive line coach and longtime Mark Dantonio assistant Jim Bollman is expected to retire this off-season.

That has not been confirmed and the longer Dantonio talks to address his staff, the more unlikely that seems to be.

But questions regarding other members of the offensive staff still remain as the Spartans continued to struggle offensively and the majority of the issues with play-calling from past years remained throughout the 2019 season.

In the above video, Mark Dantonio addresses the future of superb athlete Julian Barnett. He played a lot this past year and performed well. But is his future on offense or defense?

